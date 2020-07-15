Apartment List
/
MO
/
ozark
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1923 Holly Springs
1923 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3120 sqft
1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
6 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
14 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$609
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
7 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$570
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ozark, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ozark renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ozark 1 BedroomsOzark 2 BedroomsOzark 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ozark 3 BedroomsOzark Apartments with GaragesOzark Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ozark Apartments with ParkingOzark Dog Friendly ApartmentsOzark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield