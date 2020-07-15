/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:02 PM
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 W Ridgecrest St
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1388 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard! Pet friendly with paid pet fee Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715 (RLNE5909873)
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
11225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
798 S Mulberry
798 Mulberry Lane, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home! - This large 3 bedroom home comes with a fireplace, all new vinyl plank flooring and a large fenced yard! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906396)
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
- 3641 S.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1923 Holly Springs
1923 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3505 S. Juniper
3505 Juniper Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
- This 1450 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3505 S JUNIPER AVE SPRINGFIELD, Missouri. NO PETS ALLOWED Photos of a like property No Pets Allowed (RLNE3815532)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Hills
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
- 2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
811 Scott Wayne Dr.
811 East Scott Wayne Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Nixa. Fenced back yard - Coming Soon. Great location in Nixa. Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home in Nixa. Large fenced back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3547 S Glenview
3547 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1351 sqft
All brick SE springfield home - Open concept kitchen/living room. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house Quiet neighborhood with convenient access to HWY 65 Close to schools, grocery, and restaurant.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1310 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1335 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1188 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1328 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,