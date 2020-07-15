Apartment List
MO
ozark
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:36 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO

Finding an apartment in Ozark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 W Ridgecrest St
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1388 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard! Pet friendly with paid pet fee Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715 (RLNE5909873)

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1642 sqft
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$849
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
798 S Mulberry
798 Mulberry Lane, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home! - This large 3 bedroom home comes with a fireplace, all new vinyl plank flooring and a large fenced yard! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906396)

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Hills
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
- 2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
3 Units Available
Midtown
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ozark, MO

Finding an apartment in Ozark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

