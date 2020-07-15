/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:02 PM
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
6 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
14 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
5 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
4 Units Available
Midtown
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,