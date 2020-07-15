Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

30 Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO with hardwood floors

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1642 sqft
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$609
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
5 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 10 at 09:45 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
404 E Madison
404 East Madison Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
864 sqft
404 E Madison Available 07/26/20 - 404 E.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central
510 W Madison
510 West Madison Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1186 sqft
510 W Madison Available 07/28/20 - 510 W.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2121 sqft
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
1148 E. Elm
1148 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
1148 E. Elm Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkcrest
3429 S Broadway
3429 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1295! Exceptional Location!! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Phelps
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ozark, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ozark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

