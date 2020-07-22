Apartment List
/
MO
/
ozark
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ozark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 W South St
1003 West South Street, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
- 1003 W.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 N Aspen Cir
109 Aspen Cir, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1310 sqft
- 109 N. Aspen Circle Available now 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage Located in Nixa 1,310 square foot Central heat and air Washer/dryer hookups Fenced yard Pet friendly with approval AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES 832-0885 EXT 205 ATHOMEHERE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
623 N. Rockingham
623 North Rockingham Avenue, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Newer all brick custom built house in quiet Nixa neighborhood - Newer, all brick, custom built 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, 3 car garage w/openers, 2000 sq ft Maplewood single story HOUSE.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1667 North Eagle Valley Lane
1667 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1845 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE! This won't last long on a Corner Lot - move-in ready, 1875 square footage, 1845 square footage. Eagle Ridge Estates is a quiet community nestled in the city of Nixa. The open kitchen, pantry, and mudroom make this home a must see.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Hills
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
- 2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sequiota
3547 S Glenview
3547 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1351 sqft
All brick SE springfield home - Open concept kitchen/living room. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house Quiet neighborhood with convenient access to HWY 65 Close to schools, grocery, and restaurant.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
9 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
13 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
9 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ozark, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ozark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ozark 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOzark 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOzark 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Ozark 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOzark Apartments with GaragesOzark Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ozark Apartments with ParkingOzark Dog Friendly ApartmentsOzark Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield