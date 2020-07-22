/
/
christian county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Christian County, MO📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1667 North Eagle Valley Lane
1667 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1845 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE! This won't last long on a Corner Lot - move-in ready, 1875 square footage, 1845 square footage. Eagle Ridge Estates is a quiet community nestled in the city of Nixa. The open kitchen, pantry, and mudroom make this home a must see.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3809 11th Street
3809 North 11th Street, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Please call for showing, as this home is occupied and we must give 24 hour notice. This great home in Ozark located in McGuffey Park has been remodeled and is move in ready.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5808 N 23rd
5808 N 23rd St, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1850 sqft
All Brick 4 bedroom 3 Bathroom Patio Home in Ozark - This beautiful all Brick Patio Home features nice laminate hardwood throughout, spacious kitchen with granite counters with subway tile back splash.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 W South St
1003 West South Street, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
- 1003 W.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 N Aspen Cir
109 Aspen Cir, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1310 sqft
- 109 N. Aspen Circle Available now 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage Located in Nixa 1,310 square foot Central heat and air Washer/dryer hookups Fenced yard Pet friendly with approval AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES 832-0885 EXT 205 ATHOMEHERE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
623 N. Rockingham
623 North Rockingham Avenue, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Newer all brick custom built house in quiet Nixa neighborhood - Newer, all brick, custom built 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, 3 car garage w/openers, 2000 sq ft Maplewood single story HOUSE.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
798 S Mulberry
798 Mulberry Lane, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home! - This large 3 bedroom home comes with a fireplace, all new vinyl plank flooring and a large fenced yard! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906396)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
2606 West Colton
2606 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
OZARK! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION AVAILABLE SOON! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an office. Office could be used as a non-conforming 4th bedroom (no closet). Laundry on main floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
2608 West Colton
2608 West Colton, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This new home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and is located in a desirable Ozark subdivision! Will be ready for move in around beginning of August - just in time to get settled before school starts
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
811 Scott Wayne Dr.
811 East Scott Wayne Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Nixa. Fenced back yard - Coming Soon. Great location in Nixa. Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home in Nixa. Large fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Christian County
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
467 W. Madrid
467 Madrid Street, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
467 W. Madrid Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom $1095 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. All electric. Brick exterior. Fridge..dishwasher..microwave...included. great quiet neighborhood. No Pets! $1095 rent $1095 deposit. Application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Christian County
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
13 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
4 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
5 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Christian County area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, Missouri State University-Springfield, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Nixa have apartments for rent.