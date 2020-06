Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom. The master bathroom has soaking tub separate from the walk in shower. Walk in closets in other bedrooms as well! An upstairs laundry room with wire shelving for all your cleaners. All outside landscaping is provided by the HOA. Community pool, tennis and basketball courts, and several trails and playground within walking distance! Great location with easy access to major highways.