lake saint louis
50 Apartments for rent in Lake Saint Louis, Lake St. Louis, MO
33 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 Unit Available
1118 Oakley Lane
1118 Oakley Lane, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in Stonecrest Subdivision of Lake St. Louis. Enter the home to be welcomed by clean lines and warm colors throughout. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and a planning desk.
1 Unit Available
4121 Welsh Dr
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
WE'LL HELP YOU BUY YOUR OWN CONDO! - Property Id: 311817 THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent, this home is not for you.
1 Unit Available
1972 Briarfield Drive
1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1322 sqft
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.
1 Unit Available
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
805 Birch Run Court
805 Birch Run Court, Lake St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2993 sqft
Rare Opportunity for a 4 bedroom ATRIUM Ranch in Lake St. Louis! Approx. 3000 sq. ft total living space located on a cul-de-sac near highly rated Green Tree Elementary.
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 Unit Available
1426 Plaza Pl
1426 Plaza Place, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3BR/1BA house for rent - Property Id: 314885 Cozy ranch style single family house in Wentzville. Updated 3BR/1BA, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.
1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
287 Kerstyn Dr
287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1973 sqft
ou'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level. - You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level.
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
207 Stonewall Creek Drive
207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave).
1 Unit Available
551 Parkgate Drive
551 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Picture perfect 2 Bed/2 Bath renovated ranch home offers a great alternative to condo living. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring and open floor plan is just the beginning.
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
11 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
117 Katie Lynn Court
117 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1802 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
