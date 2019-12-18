1229 Briarchase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.

From the welcoming covered front porch, enter into the foyer and the vaulted great room highlighted by a gas fireplace with a white mantle and marble surround. Steps away is the open breakfast room and kitchen featuring maple cabinetry, a smooth top self cleaning range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, pantry and a convenient main floor laundry. Exit the bay window door and on to a 12 x 12 patio that overlooks a level yard with vinyl fencing. You will enjoy the privacy the split bedroom plan offers. The master suite bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath with a 6 ft vanity. The other two bedrooms are serviced by a full bath. An open stairwell leads to an unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Additional amenities include newer carpeting with upgraded pad, neutral wall coverings, six panel doors, 2 inch blinds and a water softener.