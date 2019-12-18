All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 1229 Briarchase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, MO
/
1229 Briarchase Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:58 AM

1229 Briarchase Drive

1229 Briarchase Drive · (314) 781-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Lake Saint Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.
From the welcoming covered front porch, enter into the foyer and the vaulted great room highlighted by a gas fireplace with a white mantle and marble surround. Steps away is the open breakfast room and kitchen featuring maple cabinetry, a smooth top self cleaning range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, pantry and a convenient main floor laundry. Exit the bay window door and on to a 12 x 12 patio that overlooks a level yard with vinyl fencing. You will enjoy the privacy the split bedroom plan offers. The master suite bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath with a 6 ft vanity. The other two bedrooms are serviced by a full bath. An open stairwell leads to an unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Additional amenities include newer carpeting with upgraded pad, neutral wall coverings, six panel doors, 2 inch blinds and a water softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have any available units?
1229 Briarchase Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1229 Briarchase Drive have?
Some of 1229 Briarchase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Briarchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Briarchase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Briarchase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Briarchase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Briarchase Drive does offer parking.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Briarchase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have a pool?
No, 1229 Briarchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1229 Briarchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Briarchase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Briarchase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Briarchase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1229 Briarchase Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln
O'Fallon, MO 50211
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing
O'Fallon, MO 63366
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt
O'Fallon, MO 63368
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with GymO'Fallon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
O'Fallon Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity