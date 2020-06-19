All apartments in Mehlville
Last updated June 15 2020

6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10

6917 Colonial Woods Drive · (636) 926-2227
Location

6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO 63129
Oakville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Colonial Woods Condominiums, this conveniently located, updated 2 bed room condo is in St Louis South County. 868 Square feet. Second floor unit offers nice size rooms, newer laminate flooring, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, six panel doors, thermal windows, new H VAC system and ceramic tile bathroom. Coin operated washer/dryer in basement of the building next to ours (less than 100 feet), balcony, community pool. Bedrooms are 13 x 14 and 11 x 10. Close to shopping mall, very easy access to Highway 55/255/270. All brand new appliances including microwave, gas stove, fridge and built in dishwasher. Available for occupancy immediately. $850 first month rent and $850 Security Deposit, both due upon acceptance. One year lease minimum. Only utilities are electric and gas. Landlord pays for sewer, water and trash. Pets are negotiable with possible pet deposit, depending on number and size. This home is strictly for rent and is not available for lease purchase or option to buy. Mehlville high school, Margaret Buerkle Middle and Bierbaum elementary. Directions; Lindbergh to South on Union past South County Mall, Union turns into Colonial Woods Complex.

(RLNE5844199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have any available units?
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have?
Some of 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 is pet friendly.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 offer parking?
No, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 does not offer parking.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have a pool?
Yes, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 has a pool.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have accessible units?
No, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
