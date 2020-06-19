6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10

Amenities

South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Colonial Woods Condominiums, this conveniently located, updated 2 bed room condo is in St Louis South County. 868 Square feet. Second floor unit offers nice size rooms, newer laminate flooring, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, six panel doors, thermal windows, new H VAC system and ceramic tile bathroom. Coin operated washer/dryer in basement of the building next to ours (less than 100 feet), balcony, community pool. Bedrooms are 13 x 14 and 11 x 10. Close to shopping mall, very easy access to Highway 55/255/270. All brand new appliances including microwave, gas stove, fridge and built in dishwasher. Available for occupancy immediately. $850 first month rent and $850 Security Deposit, both due upon acceptance. One year lease minimum. Only utilities are electric and gas. Landlord pays for sewer, water and trash. Pets are negotiable with possible pet deposit, depending on number and size. This home is strictly for rent and is not available for lease purchase or option to buy. Mehlville high school, Margaret Buerkle Middle and Bierbaum elementary. Directions; Lindbergh to South on Union past South County Mall, Union turns into Colonial Woods Complex.



