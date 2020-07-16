1817 Basston Drive

Amenities

What a great opportunity to live in a lovely townhouse in Maryland Heights! Just moments from Westport's restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, or a quick drive over the river to St. Charles, this location can't be beat! Enter to the bright living room that opens to the breakfast room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and plenty of cabinet space! You'll love the wood floors throughout the main level! A half bathroom completes the space. Upstairs, the loft is a wonderful family space and on either side are the two bedrooms, one a master with en-suite bathroom, and both with walk-in closets! A second full bathroom rounds out the upper level. An unfinished basement is perfect for storage and convenient in-unit laundry hookups. Parking is easy with a one-car attached garage and parking pads for guests. Enjoy the amenities of the new development, including a walking path and pond. Don't miss out!