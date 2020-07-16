All apartments in Maryland Heights
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

1817 Basston Drive

1817 Basston Drive · (314) 775-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 Basston Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a great opportunity to live in a lovely townhouse in Maryland Heights! Just moments from Westport's restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, or a quick drive over the river to St. Charles, this location can't be beat! Enter to the bright living room that opens to the breakfast room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and plenty of cabinet space! You'll love the wood floors throughout the main level! A half bathroom completes the space. Upstairs, the loft is a wonderful family space and on either side are the two bedrooms, one a master with en-suite bathroom, and both with walk-in closets! A second full bathroom rounds out the upper level. An unfinished basement is perfect for storage and convenient in-unit laundry hookups. Parking is easy with a one-car attached garage and parking pads for guests. Enjoy the amenities of the new development, including a walking path and pond. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Basston Drive have any available units?
1817 Basston Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Basston Drive have?
Some of 1817 Basston Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Basston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Basston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Basston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Basston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland Heights.
Does 1817 Basston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Basston Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 Basston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Basston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Basston Drive have a pool?
No, 1817 Basston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Basston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Basston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Basston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Basston Drive has units with dishwashers.
