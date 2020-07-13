All apartments in Maryland Heights
Find more places like Haven on the Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland Heights, MO
/
Haven on the Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Haven on the Lake

2050 Lakerun Ct · (314) 403-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maryland Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1555A · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 1412E · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2193I · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 2584E · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven on the Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
business center
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Haven on the Lake Apartment Homes offers pet-friendly one, two, and thee bedroom apartments and townhomes in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Our resort-style community offers a fitness and cardio center, playground, indoor and outdoor tennis and basketball courts, racquetball court, and two refreshing pools with sundecks for a relaxing afternoon. Enjoy an evening stroll or bike ride along our private lake adjacent to Creve Coeur Lake and Park or a night out with friends at the Westport Plaza. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our newly renovated apartments well-appointed with designer upgraded kitchens and filled with new energy-efficient windows, thermal siding, new appliances, walk-in-closets, gourmet kitchens with ample cabinet and countertop space, and amazing entertainment decks overlooking the lake. Located in the AAA rated Parkway School District, Haven on the Lake is conveniently located just minutes from I-70, I-170, I-270, and I-364 for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment. Call today to schedule your personal tour and you'll be glad that you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven on the Lake have any available units?
Haven on the Lake has 4 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven on the Lake have?
Some of Haven on the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Haven on the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Haven on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Haven on the Lake offers parking.
Does Haven on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven on the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Haven on the Lake has a pool.
Does Haven on the Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Haven on the Lake has accessible units.
Does Haven on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven on the Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haven on the Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63146
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63146
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Similar Pages

Maryland Heights 1 BedroomsMaryland Heights 2 Bedrooms
Maryland Heights Apartments with BalconyMaryland Heights Pet Friendly Places
Maryland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity