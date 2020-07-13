Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Haven on the Lake Apartment Homes offers pet-friendly one, two, and thee bedroom apartments and townhomes in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Our resort-style community offers a fitness and cardio center, playground, indoor and outdoor tennis and basketball courts, racquetball court, and two refreshing pools with sundecks for a relaxing afternoon. Enjoy an evening stroll or bike ride along our private lake adjacent to Creve Coeur Lake and Park or a night out with friends at the Westport Plaza. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our newly renovated apartments well-appointed with designer upgraded kitchens and filled with new energy-efficient windows, thermal siding, new appliances, walk-in-closets, gourmet kitchens with ample cabinet and countertop space, and amazing entertainment decks overlooking the lake. Located in the AAA rated Parkway School District, Haven on the Lake is conveniently located just minutes from I-70, I-170, I-270, and I-364 for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment. Call today to schedule your personal tour and you'll be glad that you did!