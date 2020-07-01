All apartments in Maryland Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Whisper Hollow

Open Now until 5:30pm
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr · (314) 309-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 021160B · Avail. Aug 7

$815

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1412421H · Avail. Sep 11

$845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1112474B · Avail. Jul 24

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3012445A · Avail. Jul 24

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 061193B · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2812417C · Avail. Aug 21

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1612431F · Avail. Aug 8

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 031166B · Avail. Aug 28

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whisper Hollow.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
hot tub
online portal
Come to Whisper Hollow, an elegant retreat from the rush of everyday life. We’re leasing beautiful Maryland Heights, MO apartments just outside of St. Louis. Shop through our portfolio of floor plans for studio, one and two-bedroom units. Inside, you’ll find modern interiors with private patios or balconies and kitchens stocked with appliances. When you reserve one of our apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO, you’re also getting access to our luxurious amenities package. We have outdoor volleyball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool. You can get your daily workout in without leaving the community. We also have onsite laundry facilities, professional maintenance services, and a business center for your convenience. Whisper Hollow has also won numerous community awards and received some of the highest resident reviews in the area. It’s easy to see why our Maryland Heights, MO apartments are the best.

Rent One of Our Apartments for Re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $60 city inspection fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit (8x6): included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Whisper Hollow have any available units?
Whisper Hollow has 23 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Whisper Hollow have?
Some of Whisper Hollow's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whisper Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Whisper Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whisper Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Whisper Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Whisper Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Whisper Hollow offers parking.
Does Whisper Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whisper Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whisper Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Whisper Hollow has a pool.
Does Whisper Hollow have accessible units?
No, Whisper Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Whisper Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whisper Hollow has units with dishwashers.

