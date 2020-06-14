Apartment List
/
MO
/
maryland heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with garage

Maryland Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,073
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$864
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University City
Contact for Availability
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University City
1 Unit Available
8307 Richard Ave
8307 Richard Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house in University City - This is a 2 bedroom single family home in University City.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.
City Guide for Maryland Heights, MO

Maryland Heights' is home to its county's first casino, Hollywood Casino St. Louis. Well, unless you count online casinos.

So you want to live in Saint Louis but you don't want to deal with crowded streets, noise-filled apartment complexes, and high prices? That may be exactly why you come to Maryland Heights. This suburb is home to more than 27,400 people, so it can't be that bad, right? Even better, if you don't like the concrete-parks found in the big city, this space has plenty of wide open parks to welcome you into. For all of these reasons, finding an apartment to rent in Maryland Heights may be just what you need to relax. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maryland Heights, MO

Maryland Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Maryland Heights 1 BedroomsMaryland Heights 2 BedroomsMaryland Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaryland Heights 3 BedroomsMaryland Heights Accessible ApartmentsMaryland Heights Apartments under $800
Maryland Heights Apartments with BalconyMaryland Heights Apartments with GarageMaryland Heights Apartments with GymMaryland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaryland Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaryland Heights Apartments with Parking
Maryland Heights Apartments with PoolMaryland Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerMaryland Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaryland Heights Furnished ApartmentsMaryland Heights Pet Friendly PlacesMaryland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy