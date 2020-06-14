130 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with garage
Maryland Heights' is home to its county's first casino, Hollywood Casino St. Louis. Well, unless you count online casinos.
So you want to live in Saint Louis but you don't want to deal with crowded streets, noise-filled apartment complexes, and high prices? That may be exactly why you come to Maryland Heights. This suburb is home to more than 27,400 people, so it can't be that bad, right? Even better, if you don't like the concrete-parks found in the big city, this space has plenty of wide open parks to welcome you into. For all of these reasons, finding an apartment to rent in Maryland Heights may be just what you need to relax. See more
Maryland Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.