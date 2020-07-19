66 Beauregarde Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room is spacious with hardwood floors and large windows. There are two bedrooms downstairs and a full bathroom in the hall. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The back deck overlooks a spacious backyard and the home has a 1 car garage on the side. Located in a quite cul de sac, this home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.