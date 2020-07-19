All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 66 Beauregarde Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
66 Beauregarde Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

66 Beauregarde Circle

66 Beauregarde Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

66 Beauregarde Cir, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room is spacious with hardwood floors and large windows. There are two bedrooms downstairs and a full bathroom in the hall. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The back deck overlooks a spacious backyard and the home has a 1 car garage on the side. Located in a quite cul de sac, this home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have any available units?
66 Beauregarde Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 66 Beauregarde Circle have?
Some of 66 Beauregarde Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Beauregarde Circle currently offering any rent specials?
66 Beauregarde Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Beauregarde Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Beauregarde Circle is pet friendly.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle offer parking?
Yes, 66 Beauregarde Circle offers parking.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Beauregarde Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have a pool?
No, 66 Beauregarde Circle does not have a pool.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have accessible units?
No, 66 Beauregarde Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Beauregarde Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Beauregarde Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Beauregarde Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 Bedrooms
Liberty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City