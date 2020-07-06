All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

925 SW Redbuck Circle

925 SW Redbuck Cir · No Longer Available
Location

925 SW Redbuck Cir, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
925 SW Redbuck Circle Available 12/06/19 Maintenance Provided in New Longview! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located to the charming Longview area of Lee's Summit. You will have access to the neighborhood pool, playgrounds and other amenities and won't need to worry about the mowing! There is a 2 car garage as well. Solid Surface floors run throughout this cozy cottage.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used
to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the
Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and
cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to
the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit
MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view
current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE3787424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have any available units?
925 SW Redbuck Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have?
Some of 925 SW Redbuck Circle's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 SW Redbuck Circle currently offering any rent specials?
925 SW Redbuck Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 SW Redbuck Circle pet-friendly?
No, 925 SW Redbuck Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle offer parking?
Yes, 925 SW Redbuck Circle offers parking.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 SW Redbuck Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have a pool?
Yes, 925 SW Redbuck Circle has a pool.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have accessible units?
No, 925 SW Redbuck Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 SW Redbuck Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 SW Redbuck Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 925 SW Redbuck Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
