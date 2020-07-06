Amenities
925 SW Redbuck Circle Available 12/06/19 Maintenance Provided in New Longview! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located to the charming Longview area of Lee's Summit. You will have access to the neighborhood pool, playgrounds and other amenities and won't need to worry about the mowing! There is a 2 car garage as well. Solid Surface floors run throughout this cozy cottage.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used
to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the
Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and
cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
