All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 913 NE Michael Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
913 NE Michael Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

913 NE Michael Dr

913 Northeast Michael Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

913 Northeast Michael Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Foxwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Refreshing & Tidy Lee's Summit Split for Lease | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Spacious, clean, and modern updates are just the start to what makes this house the perfect place to call home! The Kitchen Pops w / Granite Tops, white cabinets, subway tile and clean appliances. There are two living room areas as well as finished space in the basement. Gorgeous banister rails with runner carpet carry you all the way down the hall. You will enjoy the convenience of main floor laundry and the comfort of a newer HVAC system. Drag out the rocking chair for the front porch and lazy the day away. Invite friends/family to enjoy the sprawling back deck / cozy fenced back yard and whip up your favorite summer time meal.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

?**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

(RLNE3216461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 NE Michael Dr have any available units?
913 NE Michael Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 913 NE Michael Dr have?
Some of 913 NE Michael Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 NE Michael Dr currently offering any rent specials?
913 NE Michael Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 NE Michael Dr pet-friendly?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr offer parking?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr does not offer parking.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr have a pool?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr does not have a pool.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr have accessible units?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 NE Michael Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 NE Michael Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 NE Michael Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City