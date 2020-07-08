All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

805 N.E. Pollard St.

805 Pollard Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Pollard Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** First 6-Months = $1,275 / Last 6-Months = $1,375 for a 12 Month Lease

Dont miss out on this renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, gorgeous white cabinetry and a set of stainless steel appliances. This home also features 3 great sized bedrooms and 1.5 renovated baths. The screened-in back patio in the spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that this home has to offer.

This house is in a great location in Lees Summit off of 291 and 470 hwys. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5503461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have any available units?
805 N.E. Pollard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have?
Some of 805 N.E. Pollard St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N.E. Pollard St. currently offering any rent specials?
805 N.E. Pollard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N.E. Pollard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N.E. Pollard St. is pet friendly.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. offer parking?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not offer parking.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have a pool?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not have a pool.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have accessible units?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N.E. Pollard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N.E. Pollard St. does not have units with air conditioning.

