805 N.E. Pollard St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** First 6-Months = $1,275 / Last 6-Months = $1,375 for a 12 Month Lease



Dont miss out on this renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, gorgeous white cabinetry and a set of stainless steel appliances. This home also features 3 great sized bedrooms and 1.5 renovated baths. The screened-in back patio in the spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that this home has to offer.



This house is in a great location in Lees Summit off of 291 and 470 hwys. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5503461)