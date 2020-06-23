All apartments in Lee's Summit
6 Castle Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 3:09 PM

6 Castle Court

6 Northeast Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Northeast Castle Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath . This home is move in ready. Screened in patio over looks private back yard. Walk right in with no stairs to the master suite and family room. Excellent space and no stairs. All new kitchen with brand new appliances. Enjoy the seasons change from your open front porch. The modern touches of the bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and paint combinations are perfect. The extra large garage is a perfect workshop or the extra vehicles.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Castle Court have any available units?
6 Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 6 Castle Court have?
Some of 6 Castle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Castle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Castle Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Castle Court offers parking.
Does 6 Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Castle Court have a pool?
No, 6 Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Castle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Castle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Castle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
