Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath Townhome with attached garage in Lee's Summit. Yes, the wait is finally over for you and your family to live in Lee's Summit. Washer And Dryer Included in Unit. Adequate sized bedrooms two of which has access to it's own bathroom. NO BASEMENT, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8, NO SMOKING. 24 months or longer for lease. Hurry as this property won't last long!!!