Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

510 NE Ash St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Ranch Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath - Amazing Ranch home in Downtown Lee's Summit Area. Has rich Hardwood Floors throughout! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and a Breakfast Bar. Dining room walks out to Screened in Porch with an XL Backyard! But don't worry about mowing, Lawn Care is included in Rent! 3 Bedroom and 2 Baths make it great for a family. Master Suite features a walk-in closet and separate updated bathroom w/ shower.



See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and

cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to

the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit

MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view

current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4285964)