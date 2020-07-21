All apartments in Lee's Summit
510 NE Ash St

Location

510 Northeast Ash Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
510 NE Ash St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Ranch Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath - Amazing Ranch home in Downtown Lee's Summit Area. Has rich Hardwood Floors throughout! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and a Breakfast Bar. Dining room walks out to Screened in Porch with an XL Backyard! But don't worry about mowing, Lawn Care is included in Rent! 3 Bedroom and 2 Baths make it great for a family. Master Suite features a walk-in closet and separate updated bathroom w/ shower.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the
Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and
cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to
the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit
MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view
current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4285964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 NE Ash St have any available units?
510 NE Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 510 NE Ash St have?
Some of 510 NE Ash St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 NE Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
510 NE Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 NE Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 510 NE Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 510 NE Ash St offer parking?
No, 510 NE Ash St does not offer parking.
Does 510 NE Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 NE Ash St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 NE Ash St have a pool?
No, 510 NE Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 510 NE Ash St have accessible units?
No, 510 NE Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 NE Ash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 NE Ash St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 NE Ash St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 NE Ash St has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

