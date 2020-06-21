417 SW Hoke Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Crisp & Clean 4 BR Half Duplex for Lease, Lee's Summit - Midwest Property Resources - Your search for a Spacious, Clean, and Updated Home Could be Over! Fresh & Clean Four Bedroom, Two Bath Home has so much to offer. Crisp Colors, Main Level Wood Floors, and a Stunning Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops! 1.5 story floor plan features the master suite on the main floor, with three additional bedrooms up. Storage is not an afterthought, there is ample closet storage throughout! Two car garage to keep your car out of the elements.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



