Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
417 SW Hoke Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 SW Hoke Ln

417 Southwest Hoke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

417 Southwest Hoke Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Cedar Creek Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Crisp & Clean 4 BR Half Duplex for Lease, Lee's Summit - Midwest Property Resources - Your search for a Spacious, Clean, and Updated Home Could be Over! Fresh & Clean Four Bedroom, Two Bath Home has so much to offer. Crisp Colors, Main Level Wood Floors, and a Stunning Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops! 1.5 story floor plan features the master suite on the main floor, with three additional bedrooms up. Storage is not an afterthought, there is ample closet storage throughout! Two car garage to keep your car out of the elements.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources

(RLNE3858327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have any available units?
417 SW Hoke Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 417 SW Hoke Ln have?
Some of 417 SW Hoke Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 SW Hoke Ln currently offering any rent specials?
417 SW Hoke Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 SW Hoke Ln pet-friendly?
No, 417 SW Hoke Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln offer parking?
Yes, 417 SW Hoke Ln does offer parking.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 SW Hoke Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have a pool?
No, 417 SW Hoke Ln does not have a pool.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have accessible units?
No, 417 SW Hoke Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 SW Hoke Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 SW Hoke Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 SW Hoke Ln has units with air conditioning.
