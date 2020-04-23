All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated October 22 2019 at 2:14 AM

4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive

4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Stoney Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood and even better location. Tall ceilings on living room and Master suite is located on main level! The basement is great for entertaining. Basement also offers a 5th non-conforming bedroom, office or workout room. Full bathroom in basement as well. Large, private, and treed back yard w/deck & patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have any available units?
4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have?
Some of 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive offer parking?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have a pool?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4145 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

