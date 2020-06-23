All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
410 Southeast Annette Street
410 Southeast Annette Street

410 Southeast Annette Street · No Longer Available
Lee's Summit
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

410 Southeast Annette Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bay windows and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Basement area is finished with an additional bathroom and laundry area. Wooden deck and 2 car garage in the back of the home with a fenced in backyard. This cute little home will go fast! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have any available units?
410 Southeast Annette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 410 Southeast Annette Street have?
Some of 410 Southeast Annette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Southeast Annette Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Southeast Annette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Southeast Annette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Southeast Annette Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Southeast Annette Street does offer parking.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Southeast Annette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have a pool?
No, 410 Southeast Annette Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Southeast Annette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Southeast Annette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Southeast Annette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Southeast Annette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
