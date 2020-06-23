410 Southeast Annette Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bay windows and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Basement area is finished with an additional bathroom and laundry area. Wooden deck and 2 car garage in the back of the home with a fenced in backyard. This cute little home will go fast! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.