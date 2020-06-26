406 Southwest Walnut Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This one will go fast! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath near Downtown Lee's Summit. Available August 23rd. This spacious (1750 sqft) single-level cottage is an easy walk to downtown restaurants and shops! Every surface of this home is new or newly painted. Hardwood and new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Open floorplan with two separate living spaces. Fireplace with electric insert. Two car garage. Full basement with tons of storage. Over half an acre lot with large shaded deck and mature trees is perfect for entertaining. Westview Elementary, Pleasant Lea Middle School, Lee's Summit High School. Sorry, no pets. NO smoking allowed in home, basement or garage.