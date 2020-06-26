All apartments in Lee's Summit
406 Southwest Walnut Street

406 Southwest Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 Southwest Walnut Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one will go fast! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath near Downtown Lee's Summit. Available August 23rd. This spacious (1750 sqft) single-level cottage is an easy walk to downtown restaurants and shops! Every surface of this home is new or newly painted. Hardwood and new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Open floorplan with two separate living spaces. Fireplace with electric insert. Two car garage. Full basement with tons of storage. Over half an acre lot with large shaded deck and mature trees is perfect for entertaining. Westview Elementary, Pleasant Lea Middle School, Lee's Summit High School. Sorry, no pets. NO smoking allowed in home, basement or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have any available units?
406 Southwest Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 406 Southwest Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 Southwest Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Southwest Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 Southwest Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Southwest Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Southwest Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
