3833 South West Briarwood Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3833 South West Briarwood Cir

3833 SW Briarwood Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3833 SW Briarwood Cir, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Listing available March 1st. Listed with Kevin McClellan with Renters warehouse Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $2100.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $2100.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee. 1.5 story plan with walkout finished basement has a bonus sun room off of the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry and solid surface counters. The formal dining room has hardwood floors. Lower level has possible 2nd living quarters with bedroom, full bath and plenty of storage. Large fenced in yard. Lots to see. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

