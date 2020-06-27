3545 South West Harbor Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Another great listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson leasing team. Available NOW! 1 FREE months rent if possession is taken by 5/14. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Please see link to video walkthrough. https://youtu.be/SnlB9HrubsQ Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, new carpet throughout, freshly painted, updated fixtures in the bathrooms, Beautiful Master Suite with walk in closet, large unfinished basement with extra room for storage, Large backyard with patio and deck, great for entertaining. Highway access on the edge of the county, minutes away from O.P. and Downtown KC. Come see for yourself and put your mark on a great home that you will love for years to come. Call 816-208-8351 to schedule a showing.