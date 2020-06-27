All apartments in Lee's Summit
3545 South West Harbor Cir
3545 South West Harbor Cir

3545 SW Harbor Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3545 SW Harbor Cir, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson leasing team. Available NOW! 1 FREE months rent if possession is taken by 5/14. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Please see link to video walkthrough. https://youtu.be/SnlB9HrubsQ Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, new carpet throughout, freshly painted, updated fixtures in the bathrooms, Beautiful Master Suite with walk in closet, large unfinished basement with extra room for storage, Large backyard with patio and deck, great for entertaining. Highway access on the edge of the county, minutes away from O.P. and Downtown KC. Come see for yourself and put your mark on a great home that you will love for years to come. Call 816-208-8351 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have any available units?
3545 South West Harbor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have?
Some of 3545 South West Harbor Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 South West Harbor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3545 South West Harbor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 South West Harbor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir offer parking?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3545 South West Harbor Cir has a pool.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have accessible units?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 South West Harbor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 South West Harbor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
