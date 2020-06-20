321 South East Golden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

**Leasing Special** Half off a month rent if rented by possession is taken by 12/31/19. Call Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse today to schedule your viewing! Available NOW. 816 529-9960. Lee's Summit High School. This gorgeous, like new home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The main level features a bright, open floor plan, a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. First floor also includes a cozy family room with fireplace and formal dining room. The second floor features spacious bedrooms and a very nice master suite presentation with an enclosed, walk in shower. Finally, the fenced yard. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2295 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.