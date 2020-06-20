All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 321 South East Golden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
321 South East Golden Lane
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:19 PM

321 South East Golden Lane

321 SE Golden Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

321 SE Golden Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**Leasing Special** Half off a month rent if rented by possession is taken by 12/31/19. Call Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse today to schedule your viewing! Available NOW. 816 529-9960. Lee's Summit High School. This gorgeous, like new home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The main level features a bright, open floor plan, a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. First floor also includes a cozy family room with fireplace and formal dining room. The second floor features spacious bedrooms and a very nice master suite presentation with an enclosed, walk in shower. Finally, the fenced yard. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2295 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 South East Golden Lane have any available units?
321 South East Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 321 South East Golden Lane have?
Some of 321 South East Golden Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 South East Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 South East Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 South East Golden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 South East Golden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane offer parking?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane have a pool?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 South East Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 South East Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City