309 se melody

Walk to shopping and restaurants - A home in Lee's Summit; high-school / restaurants / groceries and more within easy walking distance. This beautiful and cozy home is located in one of the best school districts. With three bedrooms located on the same floor, it is very convenient for you to take care of your children. Seven closets in total. 3 bathrooms in this house. Laundry hook up. 2-cars garage attached. fireplace / living room / family room / dinning room / kitchen. Basement is unfinished. Currently occupied, showings start May 15th.



Call Steve (816) 744-0048.



(RLNE4004260)