302 NE Main

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5994a2b02e ----

COMING SOON!! This house near downtown Lee's Summit, close to shopping, dining and highway access! What makes this house spectacular is the kitchen island and all of the storage possibilities - you'll love the walk-in closet in the master bedroom! This house has a fully fenced yard and a nice sized deck. Ceiling fans and mock fireplace helps keep utilities down.



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!