302 NE Main

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5994a2b02e ----
COMING SOON!! This house near downtown Lee's Summit, close to shopping, dining and highway access! What makes this house spectacular is the kitchen island and all of the storage possibilities - you'll love the walk-in closet in the master bedroom! This house has a fully fenced yard and a nice sized deck. Ceiling fans and mock fireplace helps keep utilities down.
*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities
