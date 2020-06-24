Amenities

2809 SW Saddlewood Drive Available 07/08/19 {2809} Great Location + Fenced Yard + Granite Counters - This Bridlewood home is walking distance to the community pool! Close to Longview Lake & excellent highway access. Outstanding top-ranked schools in the area! This single family home features 3 levels with lots of storage, living space and outdoor space! The main level includes formal dining room, private family room, large hearth room, eat-in kitchen area (fits large table), huge kitchen, 1/2 bathroom & laundry room (w/d not included). Kitchen features granite counters, loads of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen overlooks fenced in yard. Upstairs are 3 spare bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - off to one end is the master suite. Master suite is bright & large featuring tile bathroom, soaker tub & custom shower!



Basement is unfinished but perfect for storage!



3 car tandem garage!



Kitchen 14X13

Breakfast Room 13X12

Family Room 18X16

Den 20X16

Dining Room 12X11

Master Bedroom 20X16

Bedroom #2 13X12

Bedroom #3 15X14

Bedroom #4 14X12



Pets okay with qualified tenants and pet deposit.



Elem: Longview Farms

Middle: Summit Lakes

Senior: Lee's Summit West



