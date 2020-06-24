All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

2809 SW Saddlewood Drive

2809 Southwest Saddlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Southwest Saddlewood Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Winterset

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2809 SW Saddlewood Drive Available 07/08/19 {2809} Great Location + Fenced Yard + Granite Counters - This Bridlewood home is walking distance to the community pool! Close to Longview Lake & excellent highway access. Outstanding top-ranked schools in the area! This single family home features 3 levels with lots of storage, living space and outdoor space! The main level includes formal dining room, private family room, large hearth room, eat-in kitchen area (fits large table), huge kitchen, 1/2 bathroom & laundry room (w/d not included). Kitchen features granite counters, loads of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen overlooks fenced in yard. Upstairs are 3 spare bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - off to one end is the master suite. Master suite is bright & large featuring tile bathroom, soaker tub & custom shower!

Basement is unfinished but perfect for storage!

3 car tandem garage!

Kitchen 14X13
Breakfast Room 13X12
Family Room 18X16
Den 20X16
Dining Room 12X11
Master Bedroom 20X16
Bedroom #2 13X12
Bedroom #3 15X14
Bedroom #4 14X12

Pets okay with qualified tenants and pet deposit.

Elem: Longview Farms
Middle: Summit Lakes
Senior: Lee's Summit West

(RLNE3362818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have any available units?
2809 SW Saddlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have?
Some of 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 SW Saddlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 SW Saddlewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
