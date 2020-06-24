Amenities
2809 SW Saddlewood Drive Available 07/08/19 {2809} Great Location + Fenced Yard + Granite Counters - This Bridlewood home is walking distance to the community pool! Close to Longview Lake & excellent highway access. Outstanding top-ranked schools in the area! This single family home features 3 levels with lots of storage, living space and outdoor space! The main level includes formal dining room, private family room, large hearth room, eat-in kitchen area (fits large table), huge kitchen, 1/2 bathroom & laundry room (w/d not included). Kitchen features granite counters, loads of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen overlooks fenced in yard. Upstairs are 3 spare bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - off to one end is the master suite. Master suite is bright & large featuring tile bathroom, soaker tub & custom shower!
Basement is unfinished but perfect for storage!
3 car tandem garage!
Kitchen 14X13
Breakfast Room 13X12
Family Room 18X16
Den 20X16
Dining Room 12X11
Master Bedroom 20X16
Bedroom #2 13X12
Bedroom #3 15X14
Bedroom #4 14X12
Pets okay with qualified tenants and pet deposit.
Elem: Longview Farms
Middle: Summit Lakes
Senior: Lee's Summit West
(RLNE3362818)