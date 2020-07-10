Amenities

2217 SE Meeting St. Lee's Summit, MO 64086



Endearing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the Bresette neighborhood with 2-car attached garage, in Lee's Summit. the home is very spacious, cozy and offers hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has a double door stainless steel fridge, stainless steel microwave above fidge, matching stainless steel stove, granite counter top. huge fenced in back yard with a deck off the top floor, the 3 bedrooms have snug carpet, the master bedroom is located downstairs with a double sink and jet tub. The home offers alot of space and homey feeling!



Lee Summit schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Pet rent $10 per pet per month



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



