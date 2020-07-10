All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 2217 SE Meeting St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
2217 SE Meeting St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 4:06 PM

2217 SE Meeting St

2217 SE Meeting St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2217 SE Meeting St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2217 SE Meeting St. Lee's Summit, MO 64086

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit

Endearing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the Bresette neighborhood with 2-car attached garage, in Lee's Summit. the home is very spacious, cozy and offers hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has a double door stainless steel fridge, stainless steel microwave above fidge, matching stainless steel stove, granite counter top. huge fenced in back yard with a deck off the top floor, the 3 bedrooms have snug carpet, the master bedroom is located downstairs with a double sink and jet tub. The home offers alot of space and homey feeling!

Lee Summit schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Pet rent $10 per pet per month

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 SE Meeting St have any available units?
2217 SE Meeting St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2217 SE Meeting St have?
Some of 2217 SE Meeting St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 SE Meeting St currently offering any rent specials?
2217 SE Meeting St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 SE Meeting St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 SE Meeting St is pet friendly.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St offer parking?
Yes, 2217 SE Meeting St offers parking.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 SE Meeting St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St have a pool?
No, 2217 SE Meeting St does not have a pool.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St have accessible units?
No, 2217 SE Meeting St does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 SE Meeting St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 SE Meeting St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 SE Meeting St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City