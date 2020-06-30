All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:40 PM

2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane

2172 Timbertrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2172 Timbertrace, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Eagle Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Come check out this like new townhome in Lee Summit! Modern paint color throughout to match any decor. Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry conveniently located on main level. Office/Bedroom/Rec room on main level shares full bath with guests/entertaining. Upstairs features two large bedrooms to share the full upper hall bath. Maintenance free community so no lawn mowing or snow removal!

Possession Date: April 10, 2020
County: Jackson
Subd: Eagle Creek
Style: townhome
Year built: 2018
Sq feet per county: 1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry location: kitchen
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: No
Heating: Heat Pump
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: Yes
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:
Elem School:
Middle School:
High School:
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: 470, South on Pryor Rd, West on Eagle View Dr, North on Suncatcher, West on Timbertrace, unit on right/north side of street
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have any available units?
2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have?
Some of 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane offers parking.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane has a pool.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City