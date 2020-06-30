2172 Southwest Timbertrace Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Come check out this like new townhome in Lee Summit! Modern paint color throughout to match any decor. Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry conveniently located on main level. Office/Bedroom/Rec room on main level shares full bath with guests/entertaining. Upstairs features two large bedrooms to share the full upper hall bath. Maintenance free community so no lawn mowing or snow removal!



Possession Date: April 10, 2020

County: Jackson

Subd: Eagle Creek

Style: townhome

Year built: 2018

Sq feet per county: 1450

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1

Laundry location: kitchen

Fireplace: N/A

Basement Finished: NO

Fenced: No

Heating: Heat Pump

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: Yes

Pet deposit: Required

School Dist:

Elem School:

Middle School:

High School:

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener.

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: 470, South on Pryor Rd, West on Eagle View Dr, North on Suncatcher, West on Timbertrace, unit on right/north side of street

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.