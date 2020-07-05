2141 SW Rambling Vine Rd

Amenities

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



This spacious like-new townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms! Awesome finished basement with new tile. All bedrooms and laundry area are upstairs on the 2nd level. Decorative fireplace in the living room. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, built in microwave, and nice sized pantry. There is plenty of shelving in the basement for storage space. The recently finished basement would be a great 2nd living area or game room! Tenants have access to a beautiful outdoor pool in the summer. Lawn care and trash service included in the rent. Don't miss this one!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



