1927 SW 2nd St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

1927 SW 2nd St

1927 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled home with hardwood floors, open floor plan, french doors, fenced in yard, deck outside. It's a must see in Lee's Summit!

Single Family Home Rent
3 bedroom
2 bath
If you enjoy the outdoors this backyard is for you. Partial covered deck for morning coffee or evening barbecue with family and friends. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint make this home very desirable. Kitchen recently renovated with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen with tile flooring. Living room area and family room for everyone to have their own space. Ranch style home with all living on main level. Full unfinished basement offers plenty room for storage. Great location nice neighborhood setting.

Lee's Summit Senior
High Pleasant Lea Middle School
Westview Elementary School

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 SW 2nd St have any available units?
1927 SW 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1927 SW 2nd St have?
Some of 1927 SW 2nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1927 SW 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 SW 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1927 SW 2nd St offers parking.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 SW 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 1927 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1927 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 SW 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 SW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 SW 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

