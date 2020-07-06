1927 SW 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Remodeled home with hardwood floors, open floor plan, french doors, fenced in yard, deck outside. It's a must see in Lee's Summit!



Single Family Home Rent

3 bedroom

2 bath

If you enjoy the outdoors this backyard is for you. Partial covered deck for morning coffee or evening barbecue with family and friends. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint make this home very desirable. Kitchen recently renovated with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen with tile flooring. Living room area and family room for everyone to have their own space. Ranch style home with all living on main level. Full unfinished basement offers plenty room for storage. Great location nice neighborhood setting.



Lee's Summit Senior

High Pleasant Lea Middle School

Westview Elementary School



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*

Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.