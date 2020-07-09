1805 Se 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautifully updated raised ranch house! New Int/Ext Paint & Carpet! Kitchen with hard wood floor, granite, gas range, marble backsplash opens to dining room with bay window & lots of natural light. Spacious great room walks out to stamped patio with stone firepit overlooking level, fenced backyard-perfect for entertaining! Master includes private bath with tile floors. Two additional bedrooms & a full bath on main level. Finished lower level has family room, laundry & ample storage! Deep 2 cars garage with lots of storage. Close to highways, shops & Top-Rated Schools