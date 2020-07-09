All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1805 Se 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1805 Se 5th St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

1805 Se 5th St

1805 Southeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1805 Southeast 5th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautifully updated raised ranch house! New Int/Ext Paint & Carpet! Kitchen with hard wood floor, granite, gas range, marble backsplash opens to dining room with bay window & lots of natural light. Spacious great room walks out to stamped patio with stone firepit overlooking level, fenced backyard-perfect for entertaining! Master includes private bath with tile floors. Two additional bedrooms & a full bath on main level. Finished lower level has family room, laundry & ample storage! Deep 2 cars garage with lots of storage. Close to highways, shops & Top-Rated Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Se 5th St have any available units?
1805 Se 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1805 Se 5th St have?
Some of 1805 Se 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Se 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Se 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Se 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Se 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1805 Se 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Se 5th St offers parking.
Does 1805 Se 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Se 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Se 5th St have a pool?
No, 1805 Se 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Se 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1805 Se 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Se 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Se 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Se 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 Se 5th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City