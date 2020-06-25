All apartments in Lee's Summit
1748 SE Embassy
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

1748 SE Embassy

1748 Southeast Embassy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1748 Southeast Embassy Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3937411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 SE Embassy have any available units?
1748 SE Embassy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1748 SE Embassy currently offering any rent specials?
1748 SE Embassy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 SE Embassy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 SE Embassy is pet friendly.
Does 1748 SE Embassy offer parking?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not offer parking.
Does 1748 SE Embassy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 SE Embassy have a pool?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not have a pool.
Does 1748 SE Embassy have accessible units?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 SE Embassy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 SE Embassy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 SE Embassy does not have units with air conditioning.
