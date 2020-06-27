All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:21 PM

1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive

1620 NE Stonewood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1620 NE Stonewood Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This lovely home is recently renovated with impressive upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette. With a fireplace in the living area and all the major appliances in the kitchen, what's not to love? Built in cabinets in both the master bath and the basement add extra storage! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have any available units?
1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have?
Some of 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City