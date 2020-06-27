1620 Northeast Stonewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This lovely home is recently renovated with impressive upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette. With a fireplace in the living area and all the major appliances in the kitchen, what's not to love? Built in cabinets in both the master bath and the basement add extra storage! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.