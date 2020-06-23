148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane

Amenities

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Available NOW. HALF OFF a Months Rent if possession is taken by 5/14.This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and over 1635 sqft. Gorgeous open floor plan, beautiful Kitchen, w/ granite, SS Appliances, & hardwood floors, dining area, that over looks, Big living room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace, master suite w/ walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Finished basement, w/ fireplace, back yard w/ deck and community pool, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Blue Springs School District! Rent is $2095 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2095 security deposit. Income must be 3 times the rent and good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Reach out to Michael to schedule an appointment! Check out the video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIYBHboJrIw&t=1s