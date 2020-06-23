All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane
148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane

148 NE Hidden Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Lee's Summit
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

148 NE Hidden Meadow Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Oaks Ridge Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Available NOW. HALF OFF a Months Rent if possession is taken by 5/14.This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and over 1635 sqft. Gorgeous open floor plan, beautiful Kitchen, w/ granite, SS Appliances, & hardwood floors, dining area, that over looks, Big living room w/ vaulted ceiling & fireplace, master suite w/ walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, and double vanity. Finished basement, w/ fireplace, back yard w/ deck and community pool, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Blue Springs School District! Rent is $2095 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2095 security deposit. Income must be 3 times the rent and good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Reach out to Michael to schedule an appointment! Check out the video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIYBHboJrIw&t=1s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have any available units?
148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have?
Some of 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 North East Hidden Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
