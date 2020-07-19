All apartments in Lee's Summit
145 Southwest Oxford Place

145 Southwest Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

145 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with an attached 1 car garage. Roomy townhouse with large closets, no basement, in the Lee's Summit school district. Also includes washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, fridge and stove.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LOCAL WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $879, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $879, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have any available units?
145 Southwest Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have?
Some of 145 Southwest Oxford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Southwest Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
145 Southwest Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Southwest Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Southwest Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 145 Southwest Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Southwest Oxford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 145 Southwest Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 145 Southwest Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Southwest Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Southwest Oxford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Southwest Oxford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
