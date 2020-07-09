136 Southwest Oxford Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Roomy 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Open floor plan in great location close to highways, shopping and downtown ls. No fence, no basement. Award winning Lee’s Summit schools.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.