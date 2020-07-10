135 Southwest Oxford Place

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Granite counter tops, new appliances and roomy open floor plan, fresh paint, new flooring, nice carpet throughout, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

LS Water

MGE

KCPL



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



Security Deposit equal to one months rent and holds the property for 14 days.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $909, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $949, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.