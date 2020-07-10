All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:08 PM

135 Southwest Oxford Place

135 Southwest Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

135 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Granite counter tops, new appliances and roomy open floor plan, fresh paint, new flooring, nice carpet throughout, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.
LS Water
MGE
KCPL

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

Security Deposit equal to one months rent and holds the property for 14 days.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $909, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $949, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have any available units?
135 Southwest Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have?
Some of 135 Southwest Oxford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Southwest Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
135 Southwest Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Southwest Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Southwest Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 135 Southwest Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Southwest Oxford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 135 Southwest Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 135 Southwest Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Southwest Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Southwest Oxford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Southwest Oxford Place does not have units with air conditioning.

