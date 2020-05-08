All apartments in Lee's Summit
1303 Southwest Highland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1303 Southwest Highland Drive

1303 Southwest Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
1/2 off 2nd Full Month with a 12 month lease. Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. 1303 SW Highland Dr. is wonderful place to call home. This cute Lees Summit home has been renovated and is ready for you! With so much to offer, you won't want to pass up this opportunity. Sunlight flows through the skylights in the living room creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Cooking will be a delight since this features an appliance package, professionally installed flooring and ample storage space. With a finished basement downstairs, you'll never worry about having enough! The laundry room is also located in the garage. To top it all off there's a fenced in back yard, covered deck and workshop shed!! If you have pets, no problem! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have any available units?
1303 Southwest Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have?
Some of 1303 Southwest Highland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Southwest Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Southwest Highland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Southwest Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does offer parking.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Southwest Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Southwest Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
