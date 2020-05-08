1303 Southwest Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1/2 off 2nd Full Month with a 12 month lease. Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. 1303 SW Highland Dr. is wonderful place to call home. This cute Lees Summit home has been renovated and is ready for you! With so much to offer, you won't want to pass up this opportunity. Sunlight flows through the skylights in the living room creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Cooking will be a delight since this features an appliance package, professionally installed flooring and ample storage space. With a finished basement downstairs, you'll never worry about having enough! The laundry room is also located in the garage. To top it all off there's a fenced in back yard, covered deck and workshop shed!! If you have pets, no problem! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.