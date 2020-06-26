All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1178 SW Arborfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1178 SW Arborfair Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1178 SW Arborfair Drive

1178 SW Arborfair Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1178 SW Arborfair Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Arborwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/2 Beautiful Townhouse Lee's Summit - This beautiful townhome in Lee's Summit has many great features that make it extremely desirable. Features include an open sitting and living room concept, a large 2-car garage, fresh paint, lots of storage, a laundry room on the main level and a large master suite. Lawn maintenance provided and the home does come equipped with a sprinkler system. The home is also situated within walking distance of Arborwalk Park. It is also in the Lee's Summit school district. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE2175637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have any available units?
1178 SW Arborfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1178 SW Arborfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1178 SW Arborfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 SW Arborfair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive offers parking.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have a pool?
No, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1178 SW Arborfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1178 SW Arborfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City