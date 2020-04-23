All apartments in Lee's Summit
1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court

1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Oak Tree Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Application fees credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have any available units?
1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court offer parking?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have a pool?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have accessible units?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Northeast Clubhouse Court does not have units with air conditioning.

