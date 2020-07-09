1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

True main-level living with the convenience & value of two separate living spaces! This plan is the efficient needle in the haystack that checks all the boxes. Filled with luxe finishes like beautiful granite tops, wood floors, & bronze fixtures, this home has a Master, 2nd bed & laundry on main with 2 beds, 3rd full bath in lower level. Very large walkout rec room with bar and loads of hidden storage space leads to patio beneath east-facing covered composite deck. Fantastic location close to recreation, retail, grocery, dining, schools & service points!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.



