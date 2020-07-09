All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:44 PM

1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive

1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
True main-level living with the convenience & value of two separate living spaces! This plan is the efficient needle in the haystack that checks all the boxes. Filled with luxe finishes like beautiful granite tops, wood floors, & bronze fixtures, this home has a Master, 2nd bed & laundry on main with 2 beds, 3rd full bath in lower level. Very large walkout rec room with bar and loads of hidden storage space leads to patio beneath east-facing covered composite deck. Fantastic location close to recreation, retail, grocery, dining, schools & service points!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have any available units?
1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have?
Some of 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Northeast Copperwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City