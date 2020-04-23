1025 NE Bluff Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool table

Beautiful Cul-de-sac lot with park-like back yard setting. This 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 3 and 1/2 Bath Home in Lee's Summit close to Scruggs and NE Todd George Roads offers a Grand entry to a Great Room with Fireplace and Soaring Ceilings, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, and deck just off the kitchen area for great entertaining flow. Appliances included. Warm by the Great Room fireplace or head downstairs to the finished walk-out basement, complete with regulation-size pool table provided with all the accessories, ready to play. Relax out back in the hammock among the natural foliage - an arboretum feel, maintained with little effort. Upstairs, the 12 x 13 Master Bedroom Suite is complimented by a Magnificent Master Dressing Room area including shower and separate jacuzzi style tub, with double vanity and huge walk-in closet. The laundry area is in the hall easily accessible to all 3 bedrooms. Washer and Dryer provided. Attached 2-Car over-sized Garage with new doors and quiet electric door openers. Newer exterior paint, great cul-de-sac neighborhood close to I-291 and I-470, Lee's Summit North High School, Richardson Elementary and Campbell Middle. 1 small pet allowed. Available October 1st. To tour this home Call KPMAdvantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment: (913) 777-1302.