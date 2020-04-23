All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

1025 NE Bluff Circle

1025 Northeast Bluff Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Northeast Bluff Circle, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Foxwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful Cul-de-sac lot with park-like back yard setting. This 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 3 and 1/2 Bath Home in Lee's Summit close to Scruggs and NE Todd George Roads offers a Grand entry to a Great Room with Fireplace and Soaring Ceilings, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, and deck just off the kitchen area for great entertaining flow. Appliances included. Warm by the Great Room fireplace or head downstairs to the finished walk-out basement, complete with regulation-size pool table provided with all the accessories, ready to play. Relax out back in the hammock among the natural foliage - an arboretum feel, maintained with little effort. Upstairs, the 12 x 13 Master Bedroom Suite is complimented by a Magnificent Master Dressing Room area including shower and separate jacuzzi style tub, with double vanity and huge walk-in closet. The laundry area is in the hall easily accessible to all 3 bedrooms. Washer and Dryer provided. Attached 2-Car over-sized Garage with new doors and quiet electric door openers. Newer exterior paint, great cul-de-sac neighborhood close to I-291 and I-470, Lee's Summit North High School, Richardson Elementary and Campbell Middle. 1 small pet allowed. Available October 1st. To tour this home Call KPMAdvantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment: (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have any available units?
1025 NE Bluff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have?
Some of 1025 NE Bluff Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 NE Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1025 NE Bluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 NE Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 NE Bluff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1025 NE Bluff Circle offers parking.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 NE Bluff Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have a pool?
No, 1025 NE Bluff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 1025 NE Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 NE Bluff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 NE Bluff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 NE Bluff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
