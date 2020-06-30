1012 NE Bryant Court

Amenities
{1012} 1.5 Sty Home Sits on Private 3.67 Acres + 100% Solar Powered + Indoor Endless Pool + Home Theatre! - You name it, this home has it!! Beautiful 1.5 Story Home Sitting on 3.67 acres located on a private, treed, cul-de-sac lot is 100% Solar Powered & features a 5-Car Garage, Indoor Endless Pool, Sauna, 2nd Living Quarters with full kitchen, Theatre Room & so much more! The Outdoor Oasis includes a fire pit, koi pond & tranquil creek that even the nearby deer love! Enjoy the perks of the country life with the convenience of living within Lee's Summit City Limits.
BONUS: Mowing is included + Solar powered with over $6k of electricity savings per year!
Lee's Summit School District:
Lee's Summit North
Bernard Campbell Middle
Underwood Elementary
MSTR: 15 X 17
BR 2: 14 X 22
BR 3: 12 X 14
BR 4: 12 X 13
BR 5: 12 X 12
Great Room: 17 X 24
Family Room: 22 X 40
Dining Room: 12 X 14
Rec Room: 12 X 16
Office: 11 X 12
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5203632)