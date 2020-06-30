All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1012 NE Bryant Court

1012 Northeast Bryant Court · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Northeast Bryant Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
{1012} 1.5 Sty Home Sits on Private 3.67 Acres + 100% Solar Powered + Indoor Endless Pool + Home Theatre! - You name it, this home has it!! Beautiful 1.5 Story Home Sitting on 3.67 acres located on a private, treed, cul-de-sac lot is 100% Solar Powered & features a 5-Car Garage, Indoor Endless Pool, Sauna, 2nd Living Quarters with full kitchen, Theatre Room & so much more! The Outdoor Oasis includes a fire pit, koi pond & tranquil creek that even the nearby deer love! Enjoy the perks of the country life with the convenience of living within Lee's Summit City Limits.

BONUS: Mowing is included + Solar powered with over $6k of electricity savings per year!

Lee's Summit School District:
Lee's Summit North
Bernard Campbell Middle
Underwood Elementary

MSTR: 15 X 17
BR 2: 14 X 22
BR 3: 12 X 14
BR 4: 12 X 13
BR 5: 12 X 12

Great Room: 17 X 24
Family Room: 22 X 40
Dining Room: 12 X 14
Rec Room: 12 X 16
Office: 11 X 12

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5203632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

