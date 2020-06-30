1012 NE Bryant Court

Amenities

{1012} 1.5 Sty Home Sits on Private 3.67 Acres + 100% Solar Powered + Indoor Endless Pool + Home Theatre! - You name it, this home has it!! Beautiful 1.5 Story Home Sitting on 3.67 acres located on a private, treed, cul-de-sac lot is 100% Solar Powered & features a 5-Car Garage, Indoor Endless Pool, Sauna, 2nd Living Quarters with full kitchen, Theatre Room & so much more! The Outdoor Oasis includes a fire pit, koi pond & tranquil creek that even the nearby deer love! Enjoy the perks of the country life with the convenience of living within Lee's Summit City Limits.



BONUS: Mowing is included + Solar powered with over $6k of electricity savings per year!



Lee's Summit School District:

Lee's Summit North

Bernard Campbell Middle

Underwood Elementary



MSTR: 15 X 17

BR 2: 14 X 22

BR 3: 12 X 14

BR 4: 12 X 13

BR 5: 12 X 12



Great Room: 17 X 24

Family Room: 22 X 40

Dining Room: 12 X 14

Rec Room: 12 X 16

Office: 11 X 12



No Cats Allowed



