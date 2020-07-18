All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

100 SE Winburn Trl

100 Southeast Winburn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

100 Southeast Winburn Trail, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summit - This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Lees Summit has so much to offer! Brand new Kitchen with Granite coutnertops, freshly painted cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area and a beautiful Sunroom that you can enjoy in the Spring, Summer & Fall! New flooring throughout, large living area with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful Fireplace. Both bathrooms have been updated and there is a bonus room in the basement. Top it off with a 2 car garage and fenced in yard! Convenient location and close to shopping!

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5415706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have any available units?
100 SE Winburn Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 100 SE Winburn Trl have?
Some of 100 SE Winburn Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SE Winburn Trl currently offering any rent specials?
100 SE Winburn Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SE Winburn Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 SE Winburn Trl is pet friendly.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl offer parking?
Yes, 100 SE Winburn Trl offers parking.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 SE Winburn Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have a pool?
No, 100 SE Winburn Trl does not have a pool.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have accessible units?
No, 100 SE Winburn Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 SE Winburn Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 SE Winburn Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 SE Winburn Trl has units with air conditioning.
