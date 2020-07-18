100 SE Winburn Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summit - This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Lees Summit has so much to offer! Brand new Kitchen with Granite coutnertops, freshly painted cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen opens to dining area and a beautiful Sunroom that you can enjoy in the Spring, Summer & Fall! New flooring throughout, large living area with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful Fireplace. Both bathrooms have been updated and there is a bonus room in the basement. Top it off with a 2 car garage and fenced in yard! Convenient location and close to shopping!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



